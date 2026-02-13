Criminal complaint details Oregon man's arrest after threatening Nevada lawmaker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A criminal complaint has been filed against Travis William Juhr after online threats were allegedly made towards a Nevada lawmaker.

Juhr, a 41-year-old from Oregon, was arrested and charged with "interstate communications — threat" following a concerning message directed toward an elected official in Nevada, the complaint stated.

A post created on Dec. 7, 2025, stated, "I'm coming down to Nevada for you... I hope you have your doors and windows locked. Because I love a challenge when hunting my PREY. #MAGAHuntersPDX." The report shares that a photo of that lawmaker was included in this post.

A threatening voicemail was also allegedly left for the lawmaker by Juhr.

In addition to these incidents, the reports that Juhr has also threatened others online, including an adult and a teenager at a counter-protest supporting ICE agents. Threatening posts against President Trump were also reported by the United States Secret Service by a Facebook user they identified as Juhr.

Juhr will be seen for a detention hearing on Feb. 17, and for an arraignment on Mar. 13.