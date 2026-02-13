Criminal complaint details Oregon man's arrest after threatening Nevada lawmaker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A criminal complaint has been filed against Travis William Juhr after online threats were allegedly made towards a Nevada lawmaker.
Juhr, a 41-year-old from Oregon, was arrested and charged with "interstate communications — threat" following a concerning message directed toward an elected official in Nevada, the complaint stated.
A post created on Dec. 7, 2025, stated, "I'm coming down to Nevada for you... I hope you have your doors and windows locked. Because I love a challenge when hunting my PREY. #MAGAHuntersPDX." The report shares that a photo of that lawmaker was included in this post.
A threatening voicemail was also allegedly left for the lawmaker by Juhr.
In addition to these incidents, the reports that Juhr has also threatened others online, including an adult and a teenager at a counter-protest supporting ICE agents. Threatening posts against President Trump were also reported by the United States Secret Service by a Facebook user they identified as Juhr.
Juhr will be seen for a detention hearing on Feb. 17, and for an arraignment on Mar. 13.
-
Man shoots and kills roommate during fight, Metro Police saysA homicide investigation is underway near Maryland and Tropicana, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LVMPD: One shot, killed following domestic dispute in Spring ValleyPolice are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one in Spring Valley just after midnight on Thursday.
Woman pleads guilty in counterfeit coupon scheme, says U.S. Attorney's OfficeSerena Reamy Hedden manufactured nearly 3.5 million counterfeit coupons at her home, according to court documents from August 2017 to September 2019.
Police investigation underway after man found beaten to death in apartmentThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on Feb. 10 in the 900 block of Brush Street.