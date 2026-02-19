Police investigating shooting in North Las Vegas that leaves one dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A section of a North Las Vegas road is closed as police investigate a shooting on Wednesday.
It happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 100 block of East Rome Boulevard, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
One person has been confirmed dead, and sources are telling Channel 13 that Rome is closed between Commerce and N 5th Street.
