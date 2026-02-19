Suspect arrested in connection to man found beaten to death in his home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a man who was reportedly found beaten to death.
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified 47-year-old Marby Cunningham as a suspect and arrested her.
The arrest stems from an event we first told you about last week that happened in the 900 block of Brush Street.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, Around 11:30 a.m., police learned of an unresponsive man found in an apartment in the area. Upon their arrival, Metro determined that the victim had sustained blunt force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim, 77-year-old Richard Smith, was discovered during a welfare check, Channel 13 learned through recently obtained police documents. Smith's family reportedly had not had any contact with him over the past couple of days. When security personnel entered Smith's apartment, he was sitting in a chair with severe head trauma.
Cunningham is held at the Clark County jail on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
-
Police: Woman tried to board flight after leaving her dog at ticket counterThe dog's owner reportedly still needed to complete online paperwork to travel with the dog as a service animal, and she was denied her boarding pass until that paperwork was complete.
Women sentenced for robbery, car crash that killed Las Vegas veteranKassandra Alvarez and Lorraine Alvarado were sentenced for their role in a robbery, police chase, and car crash that killed a World War II veteran.
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping, LVMPD searches for additional victimsThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is attempting to locate additional witnesses and victims following the arrest of Kendrick Weatherspoon.
Plea deal in the works for man accused of killing 12-year-old Cristofer SuarezA plea deal may be on the table for the man accused of driving under the influence and killing 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez.