Suspect arrested in connection to man found beaten to death in his home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a man who was reportedly found beaten to death.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified 47-year-old Marby Cunningham as a suspect and arrested her.

The arrest stems from an event we first told you about last week that happened in the 900 block of Brush Street.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, Around 11:30 a.m., police learned of an unresponsive man found in an apartment in the area. Upon their arrival, Metro determined that the victim had sustained blunt force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, 77-year-old Richard Smith, was discovered during a welfare check, Channel 13 learned through recently obtained police documents. Smith's family reportedly had not had any contact with him over the past couple of days. When security personnel entered Smith's apartment, he was sitting in a chair with severe head trauma.

Cunningham is held at the Clark County jail on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.