Man arrested after shooting woman to death and setting a house on fire, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man was arrested late Friday night after police say he shot someone and set a house on fire west of Eastern and Harmon.

It happened around 9:18 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gabriel Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At that time, LVMPD received a report of a man who had shot someone and set a house fire.

Officers found a man, identified as 60-year-old William Hall, with a gun in the front yard of a residence that was engulfed in flames.

Officers began helping people get out of the house when they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in an RV parked in the front yard.

Officers tried to help her, but when medical arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark County Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

Police say Hall lived in the home and had been having issues with the other residents over the last couple of months, including the victim.

Hall was taken into custody without incident and on charges including open murder with a deadly weapon, six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and 1st degree arson.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.