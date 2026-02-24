Police search for gunman after man 'shot in face' near Decatur Boulevard, Pennwood Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a gunman after a fatal shooting on Monday.
According to initial information shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported in the 2800 block of Decatur Boulevard, near Pennwood Avenue.
A traffic camera in the area showed police cars and crime scene tape blocking off the area around a Circle K gas station at the northwest corner of the intersection.
🔴 WATCH 🔴 Live feed from traffic camera near the crime scene:
Police began their investigation after a 911 caller reported "that an adult male had been shot in the face," Channel 13 was told.
The man was transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Center, where he is said to be in critical condition.
"The suspect was last seen fleeing in a black Chevrolet SUV," police said.
This is a developing story. We'll share additional information as we learn more.
