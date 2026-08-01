Men agree to plead guilty to killing Las Vegas tourist during crime spree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men who went on a crime spree across the valley, which left a tourist dead, have agreed to plead guilty to multiple charges.

On New Year's Eve 2021, Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby began their spree at the parking garage at Fashion Show Mall. They approached 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi, who was visiting from Hawaii.

When she refused to give them her purse, they shot and killed her.

JANUARY 2022: Woman shot, killed at Fashion Show Mall was visiting Hawaii

Woman shot, killed at Fashion Show Mall on NYE visiting from Hawaii

Police said about four hours after that incident, they received a call from an employee who was robbed and shot at while he was in a casino parking garage.

An hour after the second incident, police received a report that Richard Um, also known as Hyu Sup Um, was shot inside the parking garage at Palace Station. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to identify Carter and Ruby as the two suspects involved in these crimes.

Police later linked Carter to another armed robbery at the Wynn the day before the crime spree.

New video shows moment victim is shot at Fashion Show Mall

Carter agreed to plead guilty to 13 different counts, including murder and robbery charges.

He is facing at least 50 years in prison, according to the plea agreement, and will be formally sentenced on Oct. 8.

Court records show Ruby agreed to plead guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is facing at least 35 years in prison, according to the plea agreement, and will be formally sentenced on Sept. 24.