Vegas PD: 2 arrested for several parking garage robberies, shootings on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested two men in connection to a crime spree on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities report 20-year-old Jesani Carter and 20-year-old Jordan Ruby have been booked into the Clark County Detention Center after several shootings and attempted robberies took place at local parking garages around town.

The first incident took place at around 1:30 p.m. at the parking garage at the Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard where a woman was shot and killed while she was being robbed and refused to give her property to the men.

Police say at about 5:15 p.m. they received a call about an employee who was robbed and shot at while he was in a parking garage of a local casino in the 2400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The man said one of the robbers was armed with a handgun and demanded his property and fired one round towards him while he was being robbed.

Then at about 6:15 p.m. police say they received another call about a person being shot inside the parking garage at Palace Station hotel-casino. This man was transported to the University Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives say they were able to identify Carter and Rudy as the two involved in these crimes who were entering parking garages to commit robberies. Both are facing several charges, according to court records.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the name of the people killed after family has been notified.