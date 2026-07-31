LVMPD: Man fatally shot after attempting to stop flower robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a homicide near Jones Boulevard and Upland Boulevard.

According to Metro, homicide detectives are joining the investigation. LVMPD shared with us that additional information would be provided later on at 9 p.m. at a media briefing.

WATCH | Metro's full media briefing

Homicide under investigation near Jones Blvd. and Upland Blvd., LVMPD shares

We learned from Metro's Lieutenant Robert Price that dispatch received a call around 5 p.m. on Thursday about gunfire in that area.

Upon officers' arrival, a car that had hit a tree. Inside the car was a single occupant that appeared to have been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers received a description of the suspect from witnesses, and located him a few blocks away. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to Lt. Price, a woman at the intersection was selling flowers when the suspect approached her and robbed her.

A passerby, later identified as the victim, saw the incident and exited his car to stop the suspect. After an altercation between the two, the suspect produced a gun. Lt. Price shared that the victim then got into his car and was driving away when he was shot.

This is a developing story.