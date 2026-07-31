Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
Local NewsCrime

Actions

LVMPD: Man fatally shot after attempting to stop flower robbery

Homicide under investigation near Jones Blvd. and Upland Blvd., LVMPD shares
KTNV
Homicide under investigation near Jones Blvd. and Upland Blvd., LVMPD shares
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a homicide near Jones Boulevard and Upland Boulevard.

According to Metro, homicide detectives are joining the investigation. LVMPD shared with us that additional information would be provided later on at 9 p.m. at a media briefing.

WATCH | Metro's full media briefing

Homicide under investigation near Jones Blvd. and Upland Blvd., LVMPD shares

We learned from Metro's Lieutenant Robert Price that dispatch received a call around 5 p.m. on Thursday about gunfire in that area.

Upon officers' arrival, a car that had hit a tree. Inside the car was a single occupant that appeared to have been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers received a description of the suspect from witnesses, and located him a few blocks away. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to Lt. Price, a woman at the intersection was selling flowers when the suspect approached her and robbed her.

A passerby, later identified as the victim, saw the incident and exited his car to stop the suspect. After an altercation between the two, the suspect produced a gun. Lt. Price shared that the victim then got into his car and was driving away when he was shot.

This is a developing story.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13