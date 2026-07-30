LVMPD lieutenant faces DUI, vehicle registration charges, documents show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned that a lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was recently arrested on a DUI charge.
Joseph E. Winn is accused of driving in Goodsprings while intoxicated on July 1, 2026, according to documents we've recently obtained.
Winn is also accused of driving without a valid registration, according to the criminal complaint.
We reached out to LVMPD, who confirmed that Winn is a lieutenant and active employee.
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