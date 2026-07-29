Over a dozen arrested in Nevada on sex crimes charges as part of 20th commemoration of Adam Walsh Act

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States Marshals Service, along with state and local agencies in 37 federal judicial districts including Nevada, led a multi-week enforcement operation that resulted in the arrest of more than 330 fugitives wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, sex assault, or other sex offenses.

Local arrests include 16 fugitives wanted on sex assault and other sex offense charges. Two offenders were charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Notable arrests in Las Vegas include:



Antwon Maddox was arrested on July 20. He was wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for three counts of lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15.

Paul Provenzano was arrested on July 21. He was wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child.

Alan Vincent was arrested on July 21. He was wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for two counts of lewdness with a child less than 14.

Dagoberto Miranda was arrested on July 23. He was wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and three counts of lewdness by a person over 18 with a child under 14.

Tylor Bloom was arrested on July 26. He was wanted by the Nevada Parole and Probation for a probation violation with an underlying charge of attempt to commit luring children or mentally ill persons with the use of technology.

Operation Adam’s Watch, named in honor of Adam Walsh, was conducted to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the signing of the Adam Walsh Act.

“Every arrest represents a child or family who deserves safety and justice," said U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

Adam Walsh's abduction and murder served as a catalyst for change in the way the nation deals with crimes against children. This tragedy launched his parents, John and Reve Walsh, on a lifelong mission to prevent similar attacks on other children. The Walsh’s efforts resulted in the establishment of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"As we observe Adam Walsh Remembrance Day and the 20th anniversary of the Adam Walsh Act, I'm reminded that my brother's legacy isn't defined by what happened to him, but by the lives that continue to be protected because people refused to let his story end in tragedy,” said Callahan Walsh, executive Director of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “Every time the U.S. Marshals Service apprehends an offender who threatens children, every time NCMEC helps law enforcement recover a missing child or support an investigation, we're carrying that legacy forward. Together, we're proving that the strongest tool we have to protect children is partnership."