Gang rivalry led to Hollywood Regional Park shooting, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about the events that led to a shooting at Hollywood Regional Park that left one man dead.

Over the past week, 19-year-old Jayden Torres and 16-year-old Kassandra Orozco were arrested on charges of open murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with this incident.

Channel 13 confirmed with the District Attorney's Office that Orozco is being tried as an adult.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, Orozco is Torres' cousin and she was previously in a relationship with the victim, identified as 18-year-old Carlos Valenzuela. The report states that Valenzuela was a member of the 18th Street gang while Torres belongs to the rival Florencia 13 gang.

The night before the shooting, Orozco contacted Valenzuela, saying she wanted to reconnect, according to the arrest report. Police documents show that while traveling to the area near Hollywood Regional Park, Orozco communicated with Torres.

The report states that Orozco and two juveniles met up with Valenzuela and another person, and the group later traveled to a remote, undeveloped desert lot. Torres and another armed person were waiting there, according to statements from one of the juveniles who was with Orozco.

A confrontation occurred, and the person with Valenzuela was beaten and pistol-whipped, documents state. When Valenzuela tried to run away, he was shot, according to the police report.

The suspects fled, and a juvenile who had been left alone in an unlocked vehicle during the shooting got out of the car and knocked on a stranger's door for help, the report said.

After police responded and began their investigation, Clark County Public Works employees helped detectives review surveillance footage that captured video of a vehicle linked to the suspects.

The report states that detectives identified Orozco through her prior relationship with Valenzuela. Valenzuela's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three-year-old daughter provided information about his recent contacts and activities to police. The ex-girlfriend told police she received threatening calls after the shooting.

According to the arrest report, police identified the suspects through cell phone tracing, Cash App account records, and call detail records with location data. After interviewing the juvenile who was in the vehicle, the person who accompanied Valenzuela, and Valenzuela's ex-girlfriend, Torres and Orozco were arrested.