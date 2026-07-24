Bail raised to $1M for volleyball club employee arrested for sex crimes against minor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details about Levi Miller's case as it moves forward in court.

Miller, the facilities and operations director at the Vegas United Volleyball Club, was arrested on June 9 for "sexually based crimes" against a minor, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department initially shared.

Crime LVMPD: Volleyball club employee arrested for sex crimes against minor KTNV Staff

He was initially arrested for three counts of lewdness with a victim under 16 years old, and one count of battery by strangulation, child abuse, and sexual assault of a victim under 16 years old.

An indictment obtained by Channel 13 on July 23 found that he is now facing these updated charges:



Kidnapping of a minor, 1st degree-sex motivated: 11 counts

11 counts Lewdness with a child under the age of 16: 21 counts

21 counts Attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 16: One count

One count Sexual assault with a child under 16 years of age: Two counts

Two counts Child abuse, neglect, or endangerment: One count

Court documents show that Miller's bail was raised to $1,000,000. Originally, a $500,000 bail was set during his June 15 court hearing.

He will also be under high level electronic monitoring, unable to use Snapchat, and not permitted to contact minors or the victim's family, court records state.

Miller will be back in court the morning of July 30 for his initial arraignment.