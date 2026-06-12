Volleyball club employee arrested for sex crimes against minor; LVMPD shares new details

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning new details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about the arrest of Levi Miller.

Miller, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after his June 9 arrest for what LVMPD officials called "sexually based crimes" against a minor.

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An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 identified Miller as the facilities and operations director at the Vegas United Volleyball Club. Police said the victim, who was 15 years old when the alleged abuse began, would receive massages from Miller for hip and knee pain related to volleyball.

According to the report, the victim first shared concerns with a friend about Miller moving his hand up her shorts, away from the areas of concern she was seeking physical therapy for.

She shared with police that Miller also shared inappropriate messages with her on social media and through text, including sexually explicit videos Miller sent of himself. The teen told police the conversations escalated after she turned 16.

In an interview with police, the teen also claimed that she had been strangled by Miller, in addition to the sexual assault she experienced during physical therapy sessions.

The teen's family contacted law enforcement after she told her mother about what happened, the report states.

Miller was arrested for the following charges:



Sexual assault victim under 16 years old

Child abuse

Lewdness with victim under 16 years old (three counts)

Battery by strangulation

Police said they believe other victims may exist, and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone who may have additional information related to their investigation to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421, or Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersofnv.com or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.