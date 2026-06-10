LVMPD arrests local coach for 'sexually based crimes,' seeks additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has arrested Levi Miller, a local coach, for "sexually based crimes" involving minors.
Miller, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after his arrest on June 9. LVMPD said he will face the following charges:
- Sexual assault with a child under 16 years of age
- Lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15 years old (three counts)
- Child abuse or neglect
- Battery by strangulation
Police said they believe other victims may exist, and are asking them to come forward. Anyone who may have additional information related to their investigation to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421, or Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersofnv.com or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
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