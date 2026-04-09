Former Las Vegas soccer coach agrees to plead guilty to multiple charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Las Vegas soccer coach has agreed to plead guilty to several charges.

Court records show that on Wednesday, Sergio Reyes Rojas reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to that agreement, he is set to plead guilty to one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 16 and one count of second degree kidnapping. He was facing additional charges, which will now be dismissed.

In December, Las Vegas police arrested Reyes Rojas for sexual assault. They believed there could be additional victims due to having ties with multiple youth sports programs.

Reyes Rojas was the Director and Coach of Las Vegas Diversity FC, a nonprofit youth soccer program that was created by Felipe Loyo in 2016.

In December, club officials stated Reyes Rojas had stepped down from his position for personal reasons.

"We are aware that there have been allegations against Sergio Reyes. We want to reassure everyone in our community that these allegations do not involve any former or current members of Las Vegas Diversity FC, nor do they involve anyone within the youth sports community," club officials wrote in a Facebook post. "At no time has the safety or well-being of our players been compromised."

Club officials stated that following Reyes Rojas' arrest, Loyo assumed full operational and leadership responsibilities of the organization.

"Las Vegas Diversity FC has always placed the highest priority on player safety, transparency, and accountability. We take any concern seriously and believe that open communication is essential to maintaining trust within our club," another statement reads in part. "Thank you for standing with Las Vegas Diversity FC. We are proud of our community, grateful for your confidence, and excited about the future of the club as we continue building opportunities for our players together."

As for Reyes Rojas, he is facing up to 25 years in prison. Court records show that he is scheduled to be formally sentenced on May 20.