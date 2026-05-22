Body camera footage shows officer fire on armed man on North Las Vegas high school campus

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 14, an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas triggered lockdowns at local schools after the chase of an armed suspect ended on the campus of Legacy High School.
21-year-old Jallel Jenkins-Harris was identified as the suspect involved, and was taken into custody by the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD).
Crime
Police shoot at armed man who ran onto Legacy High School campus during pursuit
On May 21, NLVPD provided additional information about this shooting through a briefing held by Officer Roberto Vaquera.
Around 10:40 a.m. on May 14, officers responded to a local Target at 7090 North 5th Street "regarding a suspicious male reportedly concealing stolen merchandise inside of a backpack."
Jenkins-Harris fled as officers attempted to detain him. According to NLVPD, witnesses in the area warned them that Jenkins-Harris was armed with a handgun, which was later confirmed by video surveillance footage.
After making his way out of the back entrance of the business, Jenkins-Harris encountered an officer outside. NLVPD said that he pointed the gun at the officer before continuing to run.
Though Jenkins-Harris was issued commands to stop, he ran away from the Target and entered a residential area across the street, prompting police to set up a perimeter.
NLVPD later discovered that Jenkins-Harris had entered multiple homes in the area during this time. One homeowner reported damage to their sliding glass door "consistent with attempted forced entry," and police located clothing belonging to Jenkins-Harris during the pursuit.
Officer Vaquera said that NLVPD received air support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). Metro was able to locate Jenkins-Harris on Legacy High School's campus near the softball and baseball fields.
It was at that time that Legacy High School was placed under lockdown. Northeast Career Technical Academy, a nearby high school, did the same.
Three school hall monitors saw Jenkins-Harris on campus, NLVPD said, with two reporting that he had fired his gun in their direction. A spent cartridge casing was discovered in that area consistent with the reports.
WATCH | Body camera footage shows officer fire on armed man on North Las Vegas high school campus
One officer, identified as Manuel Vital fired twice at Jenkins-Harris. Neither round came into contact with him. Officer Vital was hired by NLVPD in 2006, and is currently on paid administrative leave.
Jenkins-Harris later sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was taken into custody and provided medical aid. His condition eventually stabilized.
A stolen handgun was recovered by police from Jenkins-Harris, which was identified from a robbery LVMPD was investigating earlier that day. Metro confirmed that Jenkins-Harris was a suspect in that incident. His backpack was also found with items from the Target.
Crime
Suspect that prompted Legacy High lockdown had stolen gun, arrest report states
NLVPD shared that Jenkins-Harris had prior felony convictions in Nevada, and had been arrested over 20 times across both NLVPD and Metro's jurisdictions.
Crime
Suspect identified in shooting that led to school lockdowns in North Las Vegas
He now faces multiple felony charges, including:
- Attempted murder
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Possession of a firearm on school property
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Attempted home invasion
- Resisting a public officer with a deadly
- Prohibited person in possession of a firearm
This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting in NLVPD's jurisdiction in 2026.
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Body camera footage shows officer fire on armed man on North Las Vegas high school campusA North Las Vegas Police Department officer fires shots at an armed man who ran onto the Legacy High School campus on May 14, 2026. [Video courtesy NLVPD]
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