Police shoot at armed man who ran onto Legacy High School campus during pursuit

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officers fired on a man armed with a handgun on the Legacy High School campus on Thursday, the North Las Vegas Police Department says.

The incident led to lockdowns of Legacy High School and the neighboring campus of Northeast Career and Technical Academy. Both schools are in close proximity in the area of Deer Springs Way and Commerce Street.

Officials with the North Las Vegas Police Department say the incident began at 10:41 a.m. with a report of a "suspicious male reportedly concealing merchandise and behaving erratically" inside a store near Deer Springs Way and North 5th Street.

Police say the man ran from the business "and pointed a firearm at one of the officers." Police chased the man through a neighborhood and onto the grounds of Legacy High School while they say he continued "brandishing the handgun."

"At least one officer discharged their department-issued firearm during the encounter," NLVPD officials stated.

Police note that the suspect also fired his weapon and was found "suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

A handgun was recovered near the suspect, police stated. He was taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Center, where police describe his condition as "stable." As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.

"No officers, students, or members of the public were injured during the incident," police stated.

Investigators warn that road closures are expected to remain in place in the area for several hours.

The shooting will be counted as the second officer-involved shooting in the North Las Vegas Police Department's jurisdiction in 2026, police stated. Officers who fired their weapons during the encounter are expected to be identified after 72 hours.

As of this report, police say the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released.