One injured, suspect outstanding following shooting near Rainbow Blvd. and Red Coach Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting incident this evening.

According to LVMPD, it happened in the 4600 block of North Rainbow Boulevard around 8:26 p.m.

Metro shared that "several rounds were fired, causing damage to structure and vehicles." One individual was hospitalized as a result, and is now in stable condition, LVMPD said.

At this time, suspect information "is unknown," police said. The area remains under investigation.