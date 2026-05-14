One injured, suspect outstanding following shooting near Rainbow Blvd. and Red Coach Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting incident this evening.
According to LVMPD, it happened in the 4600 block of North Rainbow Boulevard around 8:26 p.m.
Metro shared that "several rounds were fired, causing damage to structure and vehicles." One individual was hospitalized as a result, and is now in stable condition, LVMPD said.
At this time, suspect information "is unknown," police said. The area remains under investigation.
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Report: Suspect had child support concerns before fatal Smith's shootingAlejandro Estrada is facing multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure and aggravated stalking.
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Morning walk leads to robbery and fatal shooting in southwest valleyLt. Robert Price with LVMPD said it appeared two women were on a morning walk when they were approached by a man wearing all dark clothing, armed with a gun.
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