Suspect arrested after elderly woman fatally shot during morning walk in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is now behind bars, accused of killing an elderly woman in the southwest valley.
County booking logs identify the man as Davion Teague. He faces charges of open murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.
Police say Teauge approached two women in their 70s during their morning walk on Tuesday morning. This happened near El Capitan and Rochelle.
WATCH | Here's the full initial briefing from LVMPD:
Investigators say he demanded their property before shooing one of the women and running away.
The victim died at the scene.
WATCH |Neighbors told our Southwest Reporter Shakeria Hawkins that the deadly violence is shaking their sense of safety.
Teague is set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police still want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything in the area.
You are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
-
Morning walk leads to robbery and fatal shooting in southwest valleyLt. Robert Price with LVMPD said it appeared two women were on a morning walk when they were approached by a man wearing all dark clothing, armed with a gun.
Police: Couple dead after domestic-related shooting at grocery store; suspect in custodyChannel 13 attended a media briefing held by LVMPD's Lieutenant Robert Price to learn more about a shooting that unfolded at Smith's today.
Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custodyExclusive footage obtained by Channel 13 shows the moment a suspect in the Smith’s shooting this afternoon was taken down by witnesses in the area.
Man with ties to Vegas biolab found guilty for operating separate California labLast week, a California jury found Jia Bei Zhu guilty of fraudulently selling more than a million COVID tests and operating an illegal biolab.