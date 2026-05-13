Suspect arrested after elderly woman fatally shot during morning walk in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is now behind bars, accused of killing an elderly woman in the southwest valley.

County booking logs identify the man as Davion Teague. He faces charges of open murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police say Teauge approached two women in their 70s during their morning walk on Tuesday morning. This happened near El Capitan and Rochelle.

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Investigators say he demanded their property before shooing one of the women and running away.

The victim died at the scene.

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Teague is set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police still want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything in the area.

You are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.