Morning walk leads to robbery and fatal shooting in southwest valley, LVMPD searching for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the southwest valley Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:47 a.m. in the 9000 block of W Rochelle Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. That's off El Capitan Way, a few blocks south of Flamingo Road.

WATCH | Here's the full initial briefing from LVMPD:

FULL BRIEFING: Street robbery leads to fatal shooting, LVMPD searching for suspect

Lt. Robert Price said several people called into dispatch reporting a shooting in the area. When officers responded, they found two elderly women, one of whom had been shot.

Officers rendered aid until medical personnel responded. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Price said it appeared the two women were on a morning walk when they were approached by a man wearing all dark clothing, armed with a gun.

The man reportedly demanded the women's property, and during the course of the robbery, he shot one of the women and then ran from the scene, police said.

Price said authorities believe this to be an isolated incident, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to LVMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers of Nevada.