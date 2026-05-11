Woman who posed as Las Vegas nurse could have majority of charges dropped

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman who posed as a nurse and treated 12 Clark County School District students without a license could have the majority of the charges against her dropped.

Back in October, we told you that Las Vegas police had arrested 44-year-old Crystal Scott.

According to an arrest report, CCSD's Chief Nurse found irregularities in 13 different medical orders that authorized CCSD staff to administer insulin to diabetic students during school hours. When she called the doctor whose name was on all the orders, he told her that he had not signed any of the medical orders, the signatures were not his, and that he doesn't treat pediatric patients.

Scott contacted the Chief Nurse the same day and asked why the documents were rejected. The Chief Nurse said there were discrepancies and Scott needed to resubmit them with a legitimate physician's signature. When the documents were received, they had another doctor's name on them. Las Vegas police contacted that doctor, who also stated he did not sign those orders.

Investigators looked at the nurse's license number and found that number belonged to a different individual who was a registered nurse. The arrest report states Scott "holds no valid RN or medical licenses in Nevada."

Detectives interviewed several families, with one stating that Scott had approached them, claiming she had opened her own practice called "Glucose N Glow", according to the arrest report. Another family stated they found the business on Facebook, and they only visited the business once, which was "a rented room inside a salon."

The arrest report states "pharmacy records and parental interviews established that Scott authored and submitted no fewer than 24 fraudulent prescriptions using forged physician signatures to obtain insulin for children whose families trusted her with their care."

Justice Court records showed that Scott originally faced 73 charges, including obtaining and using personal identity information of another to harm or for unlawful purpose, acting as a nurse without a license, child abuse or neglect, furnishing a dangerous drug to a minor, forgery, and possessing a bogus prescription for a dangerous drug.

When the case was bound over to Clark County District Court, it shows that Scott is now facing only two charges: practicing or offering to practice nursing without a license and forgery.

Scott is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday for her initial arraignment.