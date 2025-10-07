Woman arrested for posing as a nurse, treating 12 Clark County school students without a medical license

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested for impersonating a nurse and giving care to the Clark County School District students without a proper license and without being a registered nurse.

44-year-old Crystal Scott was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct.1 for acting as a nurse without a license, filling bogus prescriptions for dangerous drugs, forgery and furnishing dangerous drugs to a minor.

Scott would use the nursing license numbers of other doctors to provide medical care and fill lab orders under a medical facility named "Glucose N Glow," which was also not licensed, according to Metro Police.

The Chief Nurse of CCSD first noticed some discrepancies in medical orders for a diabetic student that was signed using the name of a legitimate physician, Dr. Jonathan Walker, and uncovered several medical orders signed by this physician.

Further investigation revealed that Dr. Walker did not issue any medical orders, did not treat pediatric patients and did not sign any of the documents. Afterwards, the Chief Nurse asked Scott to submit replacement orders with a legitimate physician's signature. Scott produced replacement orders using the name of Dr. Alosius Fobi.

Later, authorities learned that Dr. Walker and Dr. Fobi were physicians that provided limited oversight for Scott's med spa business, Glucose N Glow, but had both severed ties with Scott and never authorized her to provide pediatric care to CCSD students or prescribe insulin, according to an arrest report provided by Metro Police.

According to Metro, records show that Glucose N Glow had no valid business license from Clark County or the City of Las Vegas. Scott did not hold a valid license to practice as a registered nurse or as any type of medical provider within the State of Nevada.

According to Metro, they conducted several interviews with "patients" of Scott, who assumed Scott was under the supervision of Walker.

"Scott provided prescriptions for insulin and issued school diabetes care orders in Dr. Walker's name. The family never met Dr. Walker and assumed Scott was under his supervision," the report states.

"Scott misrepresented herself as a registered nurse to his services," the report also states.

Dr. Fobi denied involvement with Scott and confirmed that he severed ties with her and provided records supporting that Scott fraudulently used his credentials, according to the report.

A search of the business uncovered insulin pumps and injectable medications in Scott's possession, according to police.

In total, 12 CCSD students, aged 5-14, received care from Scott. All the parents from the potential parents have been notified and provided with alternative resources for medical care.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Special Investigations Section at 702-828-3243. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or by clicking here.