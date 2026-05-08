Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer has agreed to plead guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three and a half years after killing a Las Vegas police officer, the suspected shooter has agreed to plead guilty.

On Thursday, new court documents revealed that Tyson Hampton has reached an agreement with prosecutors and will plead guilty to 28 charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, battery, and discharging a firearm within a structure or vehicle.

CHANNEL 13 ARCHIVES: Law enforcement community honors Officer Truong Thai

Law enforcement community honors service, sacrifice of Officer Truong Thai

Hampton was seen on police body camera video opening fire on Officer Truong Thai and another officer who were responding to a domestic battery call in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old sitting in a parked car. Thai asked Hampton to put his hands on the steering wheel. That's when body camera footage showed Hampton reach over to the passenger side of the car. While Thai was backing away, Hampton shot at officers.

Officer Thai was hit in the torso and taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died later that morning.

Hampton has been in and out of court for years due to concerns about his mental health and his competency to stand trial. In October, the court found he was competent to stand trial and the Clark County District Attorney's Office previously stated they would seek the death penalty.

On Friday, the Clark County District Attorney's Office released a statement stating this was the best possible outcome for all parties involved, including Officer Thai's family.



You can read the full statement below.

"The loss of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thai was a heartbreaking tragedy that deeply impacted our entire community.



Our office made the decision to pursue the death penalty for Defendant Tyson Hampton because the facts warranted giving us the opportunity to seek the highest degree of punishment.



Since the initial decision, we have continued to have dialogue with Officer Thai’s family, the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Only after consulting with all interested parties did our office allow the Defendant to plead guilty to all charges. The one caveat is that, as a result of his guilty plea, he will not be eligible for a sentence of death.



We believe this is the best outcome for this case because it holds the Defendant responsible while also providing some finality and closure. Our position and expectation is that he should spend the remainder of his life in prison.



Our office remains committed to pursuing justice for the fallen officer, his loved ones, and the law enforcement community impacted by this tragic loss. We are grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to bring this case to resolution." Clark County District Attorney's Office

Sentencing is scheduled for June 18.

CHANNEL 13 ARCHIVES: Family of Officer Truong Thai remember him as dedicated with strong moral compass