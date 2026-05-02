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Police investigation underway after shots fired at business on Las Vegas Boulevard

Shots fired investigation
RTC
Las Vegas police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue on Saturday, May 2.
Shots fired investigation
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a possible shooting at a gas station on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms this happened at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue.

According to an LVMPD public information officer, "Multiple shots were fired, but as of right now, we have not located any injured victims."

A traffic camera in the area showed police had blocked off Reno Avenue east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Happening now

The investigation is ongoing. We will share any updates as we learn more.

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