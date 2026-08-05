One person dead after reported gunfire in east Las Vegas, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead in east Las Vegas Wednesday morning.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of East Ogden Avenue, near Charleston and Lamb boulevards, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were responding to several reports of gunfire, and when they arrived at the scene, they found someone with gunshot wounds, police told Channel 13.
This is an ongoing investigation. LVMPD Homicide Section will be responding and will provide additional information later this morning.
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