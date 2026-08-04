Officer dies after shooting on Tropicana Avenue near I-11, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer has died after being involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the east valley, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Tropicana Avenue near I-11 and Mountain Vista Street. The officer was identified as a 30-year-old.

WATCH live reports from the scene:

Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital after shooting

Channel 13 has observed a large police presence and police tape around University Medical Center.

KTNV

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.