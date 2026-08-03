Arrest report details what led up to fatal shooting after attempted flower robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more about the attempted robbery that led to the shooting death of a Good Samaritan Thursday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded around 4:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Upland Boulevard, off Jones Boulevard near I-11, according to the arrest report.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car that had crashed into a tree. The man, later identified as 36-year-old Angel Robles, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

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The man accused of shooting him, 28-year-old Rodger Harrison III, was booked into the Clark County jail on charges of open murder, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Now, Channel 13 is learning what led up to the shooting through newly obtained police documents.

According to the arrest report, the incident began when Harrison allegedly stole flowers from a woman selling them in the area. When the woman confronted Harrison about the theft, he claimed he had already paid for them, but she told police she knew he hadn't because she was the one selling them.

The woman told police that when she tried to grab the flowers back, Harrison threw them and grabbed his waistband, claiming he had a gun. She said she thought he was bluffing, so she picked up her flowers and walked away.

The woman then saw a gray SUV driving against traffic toward Harrison and heard a loud bang from that direction, according to the report.

Surveillance video showed Harrison and Robles arguing through Robles's car window, the arrest report states. Robles then got out of his car, sprayed Harrison with bear mace and started punching him.

Harrison reached into his waistband, pulled something out, and a gunshot was heard, according to the report. Robles got back into his car and drove away, but another bang was heard, and Harrison ran from the scene.

When officers took Harrison into custody, he repeatedly said "it was self-defense," according to the arrest report. He later admitted to still having the gun and holster on him when arrested.

Harrison is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m.