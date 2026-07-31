Family remembers Las Vegas father of six killed trying to stop flower robbery, suspect faces murder charge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas family is remembering Angel, a devoted father of six, after police say he was shot and killed while trying to stop the robbery of a woman selling flowers.

In a GoFundMe, his family says the decision to step in and help a stranger was completely in character.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Rodger Harrison, 28, who has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Harrison is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

Police say officers responded around 4:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Upland Boulevard after reports of gunfire. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car that had crashed into a tree. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

According to Metro police, Harrison allegedly robbed a woman who was selling flowers near the intersection. Detectives say Angel saw what was happening, got out of his vehicle to intervene and confronted Harrison. During a physical altercation, investigators say Harrison pulled out a gun and shot Angel before fleeing. Officers located Harrison nearby and took him into custody.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

Homicide under investigation near Jones Blvd. and Upland Blvd., LVMPD shares

Angel's family described him as a dedicated T-ball coach and a man who always put others before himself, saying he had endured hardships but was working to rebuild his life and create a better future for his children.

"His selfless act of bravery speaks volumes about the kind of person he was, always willing to stand up for others even in the face of danger," the fundraiser reads.

Channel 13 has requested the official cause and manner of death from the Clark County Coroner's Office. We will also be in court Friday afternoon for Harrison's initial appearance and will update this story as new information becomes available.