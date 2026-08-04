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LVMPD search for suspect after Spring Valley fight leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Pennwood Arville fight
KTNV
Pennwood Arville fight
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a fight in Spring Valley left one person with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after midnight near Pennwood and Arville, off Decatur and Sahara, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities tell us the victim suffered a head injury after getting hit. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they are now in critical condition.

The suspect is outstanding, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here's video from the scene as authorities investigate:

SCENE VIDEO: LVMPD search for suspect after Spring Valley fight leaves one with life-threatening injuries

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