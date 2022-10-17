Las Vegas police release new details of Officer Truong Thai's killing; body cam shows suspect's arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai fired 18 rounds from an AK-47 pistol, Asst. Sheriff Andy Walsh revealed on Monday.

Walsh conducted a briefing with media to offer new details on the department's investigation into the incident that led to Thai's death.

Thai and Officer Ryan Gillihan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Drive, just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Gillihan was first to arrive on scene and spoke with the victim, Walsh said. Upon his arrival, Thai contacted the suspect, 24-year-old Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, who was sitting in his parked car.

Walsh said Hampton refused to speak with Thai. Thai ordered Hampton to place his hands on the steering wheel, which Hampton initially did, but then he removed his hands and appeared to reach toward the passenger seat. Thai tried to gain control over Hampton by reaching into the car and grabbing his arm, but was not able to, Walsh said.

Body camera footage played at the press conference shows Thai backing away from the car. Walsh said Hampton placed the vehicle in drive and started firing from the driver's side window.

Gillihan approached the car from the rear and returned fire toward Hampton while Thai returned fire from his position, Walsh said.

Hampton fired 18 shots from his vehicle as he drove away, one of which hit his mother-in-law, police said. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Thai, 49, was shot in the torso. Walsh clarified that the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest. The round struck Thai in the side and penetrated his vest.

Hampton drove from the scene while officers put out a description of his vehicle to others in the area. A patrol officer noticed Hampton's car and tried to pull him over while calling for backup, Walsh said. Police say Hampton didn't comply with officers, who ultimately used a PIT maneuver to stop his car near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, several blocks from the shooting scene.

Police also played video of Hampton's arrest. Walsh said Hampton didn't cooperate with the officers attempting to take him into custody, and a K-9 officer was deployed so he could be taken into custody.

He made an initial appearance in court last week and is being held without bail.

Gillihan was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

Thai was a 23-year veteran of the LVMPD who served as a patrol and training officer, a financial crimes investigator, and a firearms instructor throughout his career, the department said previously. He is the father to a 19-year-old daughter, and was also an avid volleyball player and coach.