Slain Las Vegas police officer's family remembers him as dedicated, with a 'phenomenal moral compass'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai put on his uniform for the last time on Thursday.

He was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance involving a 24-year-old suspect.

For the first time since his death, Thai's family members are speaking publicly about who he was and the impact he had on his community.

Sitting next to his granddaughter, who acted as translator, Quang Thai recalled the 49 years he had with his son, Truong.

KTNV/Thai family Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai's family remembers his dedication to his community. Thai, 49, was a veteran police officer killed responding to a domestic disturbance on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

"He was a pillar in the community," Thai said. "He had a phenomenal moral compass. He felt it was his duty and obligation; everything he did, he put his heart and soul into."

Thai says his son knew from an early age that he wanted to be a police officer and always aspired to help others. It's something he says stemmed from the gratitude their family felt about finding refuge in America after fleeing war-torn Vietnam.

"Our ability to emigrate from Vietnam to the United States was profoundly impactful on our family, because we knew where we came from," Thai said. "It was always in Thai to serve and give back."

According to Data USA, Asian Americans make up just 2% of the U.S. police force, and Thai says his son valued being part of that number.

"He wasn't just a part of the Las Vegas community, but also being a Vietnamese officer in the community, he was very proud of being both and he represents both," Thai said.

The impact of Officer Thai's death is felt not only with his family, but those in the law enforcement community who knew him personally.

"He's grateful and glad and thrilled to know how much Thai's life touched others and how much he made a difference," Quang Thai's granddaughter said. "He's left speechless by it."

Memorial services for Officer Thai are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at Central Christian Church in Henderson.