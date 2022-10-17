Coverage: Remembering, honoring Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Officer Truong Thai was among two officers dispatched to the area of 800 East Flamingo Road, near University Center Drive, just after 1 a.m.

The officers made contact with an armed suspect inside a vehicle, and he shot at them, Lombardo said. Both officers discharged their weapons.

Thai was shot in the torso and was critically injured. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he died with his ex-wife and daughter by his side, Lombardo said.

KTNV has been following all the events since the incident. All of our coverage to remember and honor LVMPD Officer Thai can be found here: