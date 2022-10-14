Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer faced previous gun-related charges, records say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing LVMPD Officer Truong Thai on Thursday faced gun-related charges in 2020, court documents say,

Officer Thai was shot in the torso by 24-year-old Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton in the early morning hours after responding to a domestic disturbance near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, police say.

According to court records, Hampton had previously faced charges of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and assault in 2020.

In 2021, Hampton pleaded nolo contendere to the misdemeanor charge of drawing a deadly weapon, meaning he accepted the allegations but ultimately denied any guilt.

Records showed that Hampton was ultimately sentenced to a 90-day suspended jail sentence and 50 hours of community service, while also being ordered to forfeit a Glock handgun and told to stay out of trouble.

The court later closed Hampton’s case in October 2021 after he fulfilled all sentencing requirements, according to court documents.

Hampton will appear in court again on Friday at 9 a.m., facing nine charges in total. These charges include four counts of attempted murder, one count of open murder, two counts of discharging a weapon, one count of battery and one count of domestic battery.

