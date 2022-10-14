Vigil, fundraiser for slain LVMPD officer announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced the death of 23 year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police veteran Truong Thai following an early morning shooting Thursday.

Thai was shot in the torso near University Center Dr. and Flamingo Rd. while responding to a domestic disturbance call and later died at Sunrise Hospital.

In response, the non-profit Injured Police Officer's Fund has begun mobilizing support for his surviving family.

"I'm extremely saddened that we've lost one of our officers out here," said Jesse Kommel-Bernstein, IPOF Vice President. "One of my brothers that was going out to protect our community in the middle of the night, and trying to help somebody that he'd never met."

Kommel-Bernstein said the IPOF supports injured officers, or their families in Thai's case, with monetary assistance.

He said the organization couldn't operate without public support.

"When an officer passes away in the line of duty, they are always going to step up and help us in any way they can," Kommel-Bernstein said.

IPOF members have organized a vigil for officer Thai Saturday Oct. 15 at 6:00 p.m. at Sunset Park Pavilion F, 2601 Sunset Rd., and a fundraiser for Thai's family at the Nevada Coin Mart Monday Oct. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In a statement, the LVMPD said the IPOF was the only organization approved to raise funds for Thai's family.

Kommel-Bernstein said he knows the community will step up to help the officers working to protect them.

"No matter when it is," he said, "our officers are always out there from a variety of different agencies we represent. They're out there 24 hours a day to make sure our community is safe."

There is a direct link to donate to Thai's cause at IPOF.vegas.