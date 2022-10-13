Sheriff: Las Vegas police officer killed responding to domestic disturbance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Officer Truong Thai was among two officers dispatched to the area of 800 East Flamingo Road, near University Center Drive, just after 1 a.m.

KTNV Officer Truong Thai, 49, was killed after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Thai was a veteran officer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who began his career with Metro in 1999, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

The officers made contact with an armed suspect inside a vehicle, and he shot at them, Lombardo said. Both officers discharged their weapons.

Thai was shot in the torso and critically injured. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he died with his ex-wife and daughter by his side, Lombardo said.

"This incident illustrates the danger our officers face every day just putting on the uniform and doing their job," Lombardo said.

police procession from sunrise hospital after an officer involved shooting…photographer hanna jacobs & i watched a gurney covered w an american flag load into a funeral van pic.twitter.com/6xrLeQ6ikr — rachel moore (@rachelann_moore) October 13, 2022

A civilian was also struck by gunfire during the shootout and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Lombardo said.

The suspect, since identified as 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, fled the area after the shooting. He was apprehended in the area of Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue with the help of a K-9 unit, Lombardo said. Hampton sustained minor injuries during his arrest, he added.

Thai, 49, worked as an LVMPD officer for more than two decades, beginning his career in 1999. He was assigned to the South Central Area Command, Lombardo said.

"Clark County joins with the entire community in mourning the death of Officer Truong Thai, following his tragic death in the line of duty while serving and protecting others. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and the entire LVMPD force," a county spokesperson wrote Thursday.

"Our community and the LVMPD family has suffered a tragic loss of life in the line of duty," Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft (District A) wrote on Twitter. "I'm devastated for their loved ones, thinking of the men and women of South Central Area Command, and mourning alongside all southern Nevadas. May his memory be a blessing."

Our community and the @LVMPD family has suffered a tragic loss of life in the line of duty. I’m devastated for their loved ones, thinking of the men and woman of our South Central Area Command, and mourning alongside all southern Nevadans. May his memory be a blessing. — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) October 13, 2022

