BMW driver had son in the front seat during North Las Vegas crash that killed teen, report says

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is in custody after hitting two teenage girls on a busy street in North Las Vegas, killing one and critically injuring the other.

“It was horrific. It was a horrible, horrible sight, “ said local Marwanda Knight, who heard the impact from her home.

Jhovani Carrillo is in North Las Vegas to share more about what happened:

Police: BMW driven 'recklessly' before killing teen, critically injuring another

Police say impairment is suspected, and the driver, identified as Triquan Keevon Huges, was booked into jail for reckless driving resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, child endangerment, and driving without a valid license.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says officers responded at 3:41 p.m. near the intersection of West Craig Road and Simmons Street. The preliminary investigation found the driver of a 2020 BMW X3 was traveling northbound on Simmons "at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles and weaving through traffic" before the collision.

We've learned through recently obtained documents that the BMW ran a red light and was then hit by a 2021 Kia Optima that was making a left turn on a green light.

The driver of the BMW continued northbound, "losing control as it traveled through the intersection" and left the roadway.

The SUV hit a utility pole, landscaping, and a cinder block wall before colliding with two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police stated.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian, identified as a 19-year-old female, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

When police spoke with Huges at the scene, he said his 10-year-old son was in the car with him and was sitting in the front seat, wearing his seatbelt. According to the arrest report, Huges told police that the child's aunt had come and picked him up.

Images from the scene show flames coming from the BMW and bystanders gathering around the victims. Knight said the incident has left her shaken and hopes drivers take more responsibility on the road.

“Those kids were just talking. They were not in the wrong in any way. Something like this from someone being so careless — it’s just sad,” she said.

Police note the driver of the Kia was not injured.

Huges smelled of "an unknown alcoholic beverage," according to the arrest report, but refused a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, according to police. Huges also refused a blood draw, documents show, and police warned him that if he didn't consent, his license would be revoked for a year.

A blood draw search warrant was granted, and two vials were taken from Huges while he was hospitalized.

For Knight, the fiery crash hit close to home, bringing back memories of a traumatic experience she’ll never forget.

“I’ve been shaken ever since it happened. We have to be cautious; we have to be aware and pay attention to what is going on around us," she said.

She says this is not the first time someone has lost their life on this road, and she hopes drivers make better choices.

“I just hope people pay attention and that we don’t have to have another tragedy for people to be cautious on the road," Knight said.

According to the arrest report, Huges has faced prior charges, including domestic battery, narcotics, driving without a license, proof of insurance, displaying bogus registration, probation violation, and multiple failures to appear.

Police say their investigation into this crash is ongoing. They urged anyone with information to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.