Suspect carjacks taxi during police pursuit through southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody after leading police on a chase and carjacking a taxi in southwest Las Vegas on Friday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says police were first alerted to the suspect driving recklessly at 11:40 p.m.

A police helicopter noticed a vehicle "driving in a reckless manner...in excess of 100 MPH almost causing numerous accidents, showing a clear and present danger to the public."

Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Dean Martin Drive and Russell Road, where police say the suspect "ran on foot and car jacked a taxi cab."

This kicked off another pursuit that went on for more than 9 miles until the taxi was stopped in the area of St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, police said.

The suspect attempted to run away from officers again, but was chased down and taken into custody.

A traffic camera shows the heavy police presence near St. Rose & Bermuda:

[RAW VIDEO] Traffic camera shows police response to taxi carjacking in southwest Las Vegas

In their initial statement to Channel 13, LVMPD did not immediately identify the suspect. We're working to get more information and will update our reporting as we learn more.