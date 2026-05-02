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Spirit Airlines shuts down: What to know about the impact at Las Vegas airport

Harry Reid International Airport is sharing information for passengers affected by the sudden closure of Spirit Airlines.
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Charles Krupa/AP
A Spirit Airlines passenger jet plane, an Airbus 319 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of midnight on Saturday, Spirit Airlines is no more.

The company on Friday declined to comment on reports that it would shut down after negotiations of a possible government bailout fell through. As of Saturday, the airline has ceased operations.

The announcement puts tens of thousands of airline passengers across the country in travel limbo.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, Las Vegas's Harry Reid International Airport is informing travelers of their options.

Spirit Airlines served 16 markets from the Las Vegas airport, including Atlanta, Nashville, Burbank, Baltimore, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Orlando, Chicago, Reno, San Antonio, Orange County (John Wayne), and Tampa.

All of those destinations, according to an airport spokesperson, are currently served by at least one other airline.

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Public officials with the Las Vegas airport provided this table showing which airlines serve the destinations previously serviced by Spirit Airlines.

The airport is advising passengers to contact their booking provider, if they booked through a third-party, or their credit card issuer to inquire about a refund for canceled flights.

You can also contact other airlines that fly to your destination from Las Vegas and explore available options to rebook.

"Airport customer service staff are available on site to assist passengers in the terminal," a spokesperson wrote.

LAS officials add that the airport "remains fully operational, with all other airline services continuing as scheduled."

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