Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs set to go before parole board for fatal DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Las Vegas Raiders receiver involved in a fatal crash is set to have his parole hearing Monday morning.
According to documents obtained by Channel 13, Henry Ruggs III is included in the list of inmates set to go before the Nevada Board of Parole on May 11.
In May 2023, Ruggs pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death and vehicular manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in November 2021.
Watch that court hearing here:
Last summer, Ruggs was granted a special release from prison to speak at a "Hope for Prisoners" event at the Billy Walters Center for Second Chances.
WATCH | During the event, Ruggs apologized to the family of 23-year-old Tina Tintor:
"One that I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs, and not the one that was escaping from something," Ruggs said. "I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but that fact that, not to take a shot at you, but the fact that my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper, so they have to constantly be reminded of the situation."
He is currently serving his 3 to 10-year prison sentence.
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