Henry Ruggs booked into High Desert Prison to serve 3-10 year sentence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was booked into High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs on Monday.

The 24-year-old will be serving a 3-to-10-year sentence in prison in connection to a fatal DUI that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog in November 2023.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and two counts of reckless driving after he crashed into another car after "driving drunk at 156 mph," according to prosecutors. A blood test would also later show that Ruggs' blood-alcohol limit was twice the legal limit, which is 0.16 in Nevada, during the time of the crash.

Ruggs accepted a plea deal in the case in May, which reduced his sentence related to the DUI charge to "at least 3 years."

He will also be serving anywhere from 1-6 years for felony reckless driving.