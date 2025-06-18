Watch Now
Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs granted special release to speak at prisoner rehabilitation event

Ruggs continues serving prison sentence for 2021 DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was temporarily released from prison to speak at a "Hope for Prisoners" event about how life can change instantly following his 2021 fatal DUI crash.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was granted a special release from prison to speak at a "Hope for Prisoners" event at the Billy Walters Center for Second Chances.

During the event, conversations centered on how life can change in an instant, and Ruggs apologized to the family of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. On Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs killed Tintor and her dog in a DUI crash.

In May 2023, Ruggs pled guilty to felony DUI causing death and vehicular manslaughter. He continues to serve his 3 to 10-year prison sentence.

