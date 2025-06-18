Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs granted special release to speak at prisoner rehabilitation event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was granted a special release from prison to speak at a "Hope for Prisoners" event at the Billy Walters Center for Second Chances.

During the event, conversations centered on how life can change in an instant, and Ruggs apologized to the family of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. On Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs killed Tintor and her dog in a DUI crash.

In May 2023, Ruggs pled guilty to felony DUI causing death and vehicular manslaughter. He continues to serve his 3 to 10-year prison sentence.