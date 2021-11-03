Watch
Full coverage of fatal suspected DUI crash involving Raiders' Henry Ruggs III

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a deadly crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
Posted at 6:31 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 21:32:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders' wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged with 2 felonies including DUI resulting in death after an early morning crash left a 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.

13 Action News has full coverage of the events surrounding the crash and what happens next.

If you are someone you know has a problem with drinking check out these resources in Las Vegas at SoberInVegas.com.

