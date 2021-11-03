Full coverage of fatal suspected DUI crash involving Raiders' Henry Ruggs III

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders' wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged with 2 felonies including DUI resulting in death after an early morning crash left a 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.
13 Action News has full coverage of the events surrounding the crash and what happens next.
- Henry Ruggs III facing significant penalties and civil action following deadly DUI crash
- Witness video shows fatal Las Vegas crash involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III
- Raiders' Henry Ruggs III to face charges in deadly DUI crash, Las Vegas police say
- Deadly crash involving Raiders Henry Ruggs closes portion of Rainbow Boulevard in west Las Vegas
- Andrew Bennett talks road safety, dangers of DUI driving
If you are someone you know has a problem with drinking check out these resources in Las Vegas at SoberInVegas.com.