Woman killed in crash involving ex-Raiders player to be laid to rest on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, Tina Tintor will be laid to rest.

The 23-year-old and her dog were killed in a car crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs last week.

Ruggs’ Corvette slammed into Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, according to police reports.

An investigation determined Ruggs was driving his car at a speed of 156 mph moments before the crash. His blood-alcohol level was measured at .161, more than two times the legal limit in Nevada.

Since the crash, there has been an outpouring of support from the public for Tintor's family. As of Thursday, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $100,000.

“Those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself. Whether she knew you or not, Tina was the type of person that would give you the food off of her plate to make sure you weren’t hungry. Tina was the shoulder to cry on, the ear that made you feel heard, and the friendly smile you needed when you made a bad joke. From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support,” wrote her family on the page.

Tintor graduated from Durango High School in 2016 and worked at Target for more than three years. She was pursuing a career in computer programming.

Tintor’s funeral will be held at St Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church on 3950 Jones Boulevard near Flamingo Road on Thursday at noon followed by burial services at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery.

Friends have also organized a memorial walk in honor of Tintor and Max for Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Town Square.