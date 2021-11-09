Black Hole reacts to continued Raiders chaos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders released Corner Back Damon Arnette Monday after a video of the young player threatening someone's life while waving multiple guns surfaced online.

Las Vegas Black Hole Chapter President Cisco Ortega said the news came as yet another shock in a season plagued with controversy and loss of critical pieces.

"Is this team cursed or something?" Ortega said.

Arnette's release from the team came after DUI charges were dropped against Running Back Josh Jacobs related to a car crash in January, former Head Coach Jon Gruden resigned in the wake of a New York Times report detailing a decade of misogynistic and homophobic emails sent by Gruden, and Henry Ruggs III was arrested and charged with DUI causing death in a crash that killed 23 year old Tina Tintor.

Ortega said the season has been one where fans have been waiting for the next negative headline to emerge.

"Man, our coach, now our star wide receiver, what else is going to happen? Now Arnette's video," he said.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said the team had attempted to help Arnette with his off the field issues, but admitted that it hadn't worked.

Mayock took full responsibility for taking a chance with a 2020 first round draft pick on a player he acknowledged had issues before entering the NFL.

"I mentioned we found the risk acceptable after doing more homework on Arnette than anybody we've done in the years I've been here," he said, "and obviously we missed. That is 100 percent on me."

Ortega said, despite not wanting Arnette drafted as early as he was, Mayock's decision to use the pick was a gamble that could have paid off.

"For him to take accountability for drafting this young man knowing he had knowing he had a little bit of a sketchy background, sometimes you have to roll the dice," he said.