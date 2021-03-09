Menu

UPDATE: Crash case against Raiders Josh Jacobs is closed

The traffic case against Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is currently closed.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Mar 09, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The traffic case against Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is currently closed.

ESPN reports Jacobs paid a fine and finished up community service.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs arrested on suspicion of DUI

Jacobs reportedly mentored at a Boys and Girls Club and paid $500 to resolve the case.

The 23-year-old crashed his car in January near McCarran Airport.

A DUI charge was dropped last week because Jacobs' blood-alcohol level was not above the legal limit.

