UPDATE: Crash case against Raiders Josh Jacobs is closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The traffic case against Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is currently closed.

ESPN reports Jacobs paid a fine and finished up community service.

PREVIOUS: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs arrested on suspicion of DUI

Jacobs reportedly mentored at a Boys and Girls Club and paid $500 to resolve the case.

The 23-year-old crashed his car in January near McCarran Airport.

A DUI charge was dropped last week because Jacobs' blood-alcohol level was not above the legal limit.