LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III now faces additional charges after he was involved in a crash that killed a woman, including a charge of being in possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ruggs faces four felony charges, two of which are related to reckless driving and the other two are DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

He also faces the gun possession charge, which is a misdemeanor.

