Former Raider Henry Ruggs III to be tested for alcohol four times a day in updated bail conditions

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 4:29 PM, Nov 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III will be tested for alcohol four times a day, according to court recordings that show updated conditions for his bail.

An intake manager with the Clark County Detention Center called Judge Joe Bonaventure, saying Ruggs was unable to wear an ankle bracelet for his house arrest due to his injuries, records show.

Instead, the judge approved a handheld device be placed on Ruggs and ordered that Ruggs be tested for alcohol multiple times each day.

Other conditions for his bail include surrendering his passport to a defense attorney and Ruggs cannot drive.

The house arrest and bail conditions can be revisited by the next court hearing on Nov. 10, records show.

Ruggs posted bail on Wednesday, which was set at $150,000.

