Las Vegas Raiders release CB Damon Arnette after gun video surfaces online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting ties with corner Damon Arnette﻿ following off-field incidents.

The Raiders are releasing Arnette﻿ with general manager Mike Mayock confirming the move Monday afternoon. The move comes after 13 Action News learned that a video was making the rounds on social media showing Arnette with a gun threatening someone.

"Very painful decision," Mayock said in a conference call where he detailed the decision. "We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in facets of his life. There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community.

"The bottom line, the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior."

It was the end of a tumultuous few days for Arnette. Last week, it was also revealed he was facing two civil lawsuits.

Arnette is accused of causing a hit-and-run crash that injured a Las Vegas woman last year, in one of the lawsuits.

Attorneys for the plaintiff sent 13 Action News a statement that reads in part, "This lawsuit only arises because Mr. Arnette has failed to take responsibility for his actions."

The second lawsuit against Arnette was filed by a valet attendant at the Aria Resort for an incident that allegedly happened in late May of 2021.

The Raiders also released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III last week for his involvement in a reported deadly DUI-related crash in Las Vegas.

Ruggs and Arnette were both drafted in the first round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I understand the perception from the outside looking in because of this past week. I get it. I understand it," Mayock said. "But we couldn’t feel further from that perception. We think the truth is we got a good, young core. I love the way [interim head] coach [Rich] Bisaccia is working with these kids, they’re all buying in. We had a bad day yesterday, but I can’t wait to see how we get challenged this week, how we challenge these players and how we come out and play against Kansas City.”