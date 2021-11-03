Henry Ruggs III scheduled to appear in Las Vegas courtroom after deadly DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henry Ruggs III is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning after a deadly crash occurred in west Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Ruggs was reportedly speeding before the crash and police suspected him of driving under the influence.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after the collision where a 23-year-old woman was killed and he is facing DUI causing death and reckless driving charges.

Personal injury attorney Matt Hoffmann, co-owner of Battle Born Injury Lawyers, says in his opinion there was little doubt investigators had cause to arrest Ruggs and charge him with DUI resulting in death.

Ruggs was an up-and-coming wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the team announced it waived him Tuesday night after the crash.

The detention center had Ruggs still in custody as of Wednesday morning ahead of his listed 9 a.m. initial court appearance.

Hoffman says Ruggs could face decades in prison, fines, and the loss of his driver's license in the criminal case, but the potential civil suits from the surviving passenger and the victim's family could bankrupt the young football star before his career really begins.

"I think he's going to lose everything he has," Hoffman said. "I think he's going to lose his career. I think he's going to spend a minimum of ten years in prison, and financially, between the lawsuits and paying his criminal attorneys, I think he's going to lose everything he has."

Hoffman also stressed that everyone deserves due process before people make their final judgments so the legal process could take a very long time unless Ruggs pleads guilty.

