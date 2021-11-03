Henry Ruggs III facing significant penalties and civil action following deadly DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Detention Center has listed the charges against Raiders' star Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III as DUI resulting in Death and Reckless Driving following a crash early Tuesday morning that killed a woman and injured both Ruggs and his passenger.

Personal Injury Attorney Matt Hoffmann, co-owner of Battle Born Injury Lawyers, said, in his opinion, there was little doubt investigators had cause to arrest Ruggs and charge him with DUI resulting in death.

Police said Ruggs crashed his Corvette into the back of the victim's car at the intersection of S Rainbow Blvd. and S Spring Valley Pkwy. causing the victim's car to catch fire.

Police said Ruggs had exhibited signs of intoxication and was taken to UMC Trauma to be treated.

Hoffman said Ruggs could face decades in prison, fines, and the loss of his drivers license in the criminal case, but the potential civil suits from the surviving passenger and the victim's family could bankrupt the young football star before his career really begins.

"I think he's going to lose everything he has," Hoffman said. "I think he's going to lose his career. I think he's going to spend a minimum of ten years in prison, and financially, between the lawsuits and paying his criminal attorneys, I think he's going to lose everything he has."

Hoffman stressed that everyone deserves due process before people make their final judgments so the legal process could take a very long time unless Ruggs pleads guilty.